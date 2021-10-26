Advertisement

Oak Ridge proposes new project to turn abandoned railroad into greenway

The project is called Rails to Trails.
Oak Ridge proposes new project to turn abandoned railroad into greenway
Oak Ridge proposes new project to turn abandoned railroad into greenway(City of Oak Ridge)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Oak Ridge is working to adaptively reuse 4.6 miles of abandoned CSX railroad within the city to create a greenway for pedestrians and bicycles.

The city said they will hold a drop in public meeting on Wednesday Nov. 10 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the Oak Ridge Civic Center Gym.

The meeting will present the trail design and next steps for the project, and to seek input from residents. Masks are encouraged.

The full greenway will extend from Elza Gate at the Oak Ridge Turnpike, along Belgrade Road, Warehouse Road, Fairbanks Road, and Lafayette Drive, and across South Illinois Avenue to the Y-12 National Security Complex entrance on Scarboro Road, according to a press release from Oak Ridge.

“The greenway system brings parkland nearer to all Oak Ridge citizens,” said Recreation and Parks Director Jon Hetrick. “It provides opportunity for motor-less commuting, enjoyable physical exercise, learning experiences about wildlife, and connections to parks, schools, and shopping areas.”

Project funding was initially awarded through a Transportation Alternatives Program grant administered by the Tennessee Department of Transportation in 2017 to assist with preliminary studies, design, and acquisition of the right-of-way. Then, the FY2020-2023 Knoxville Regional Transportation Improvement Program , a four-year work program approved by the Federal Highway Administration, allocated federal transportation funds for 80% of the full construction cost of the 4.6-mile greenway, based on a total project cost of $4.4 Million, according to the press release.

Currently, the City’s consultant has completed preliminary studies and design, and the next phase is railway acquisition.

“Aside from creating a safe and secure corridor for cyclists and pedestrians that is accessible from surrounding neighborhoods, the greenway will help to expand a greater network of greenways, trails, and sidewalk connections for people to use,” City of Oak Ridge Community Development Planner Nathalie Schmidt said.

To learn more about the project, the public is encouraged to check their website.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Connie E. Holt, General Sessions Court Clerk
Sevier Co. Clerk found dead in home, new official to take her place
Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler
“I will not comply with this unconstitutional order” wrote Knox Co. Sheriff to President Biden
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark...
Judge rules for Tennessee school district’s mask mandate
Rocky Top, TN.
Rocky Top police searching for runaway teens
According to court documents filled in Federal court in Knoxville, Nelson Paul Replogle was...
Knoxville man pleads guilty to using murder-for-hire to try to kill his wife

Latest News

Tennessee Smokies to host UT baseball ‘Orange & White Game’ in November
Tennessee Smokies to host UT baseball ‘Orange & White Game’ in November
Afternoon clearing
Chilly today but sunshine returns, next front approaching
Your Forecast: Chilly today, but another front on the way
Your Forecast: Chilly today, but another front on the way
Hillview Stables
Kangaroo stolen from Laurel County business, reward offered for safe return