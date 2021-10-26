Officers arrest wanted fugitive with 10 outstanding warrants

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Monday, Oct. 25, the Knoxville Police Department officers located a black Chevrolet Malibu that was known to be drive by wanted fugitive Jarvis Harper.

The vehicle was found at the Simoniz Car Wash at 405 Merchant Drive.

Officers said they found the 36-year-old sitting on a bench outside of the business and took him into custody without incident.

Harper had 10 outstanding warrants for his arrest, including charges of reckless endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, felony evading arrest, and multiple failures to appear on charges that include aggravated assault, evading arrest and possession with the intent to sale.

Police said upon search, officers located more than $17,000 in U.S. currency, over 225 grams of ecstasy tablets, over 20 grams of presumed crack cocaine, a small quantity of heroin and a fully automatic pistol.

In addition to the outstanding warrants, Harper was charged with multiple additional felony weapon and drug charges following his arrest.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.