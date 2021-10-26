One injured after shooting in Fountain City

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting on 4839 N. Broadway just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, according to KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland.

When officers arrived, they found one man near the street suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers gave medical aid and transported him to a local hospital, according to Erland, his condition is unknown at this time.

“The unidentified suspect reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle,” said Erland. “No suspects are in custody and the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.”

Anyone with information on the shooting can anonymously contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

