Advertisement

Two people are dead following a car crash in Clinton

The crash happened at the I-75N exit in Clinton at 5:40 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.
The crash happened at the I-75N exit in Clinton at 5:40 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.
The crash happened at the I-75N exit in Clinton at 5:40 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.(MGN)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Clinton Police Department said two people are dead after a single car accident.

Fatal crash on I-75N Clinton Clinton, Tenn. – Two people are dead after a single car accident occurred at the I-75N...

Posted by Clinton Police Department on Tuesday, October 26, 2021

The crash was at the I-75N exit in Clinton at 5:40 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.

A 2001 Ford Van was attempting to merge onto the I-75N ramp, when it rolled over on its top, according to police.

There were eight total passengers in the van.

The driver, 56-year-old Cory Caldwell, and a passenger, 34-year-old Lahonna D. Charles, were deceased upon emergency personnel’s arrival according to officials.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Connie E. Holt, General Sessions Court Clerk
Sevier Co. Clerk found dead in home, new official to take her place
Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler
“I will not comply with this unconstitutional order” Knox Co. Sheriff writes to President Biden
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark...
Judge rules for Tennessee school district’s mask mandate
Rocky Top, TN.
Rocky Top police searching for runaway teens
According to court documents filled in Federal court in Knoxville, Nelson Paul Replogle was...
Knoxville man pleads guilty to using murder-for-hire to try to kill his wife

Latest News

Monoclonal antibody treatment
Harshbarger introduces bill to get more antibody treatments to Tennessee
Tennessee Basketball
Fulkerson Named Preseason First Team All-SEC
Investigators seeking information on unsolved missing person case
Investigators seeking information on unsolved missing person case
Hendon Hooker
Hooker Named to Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2021