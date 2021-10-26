Two people are dead following a car crash in Clinton

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Clinton Police Department said two people are dead after a single car accident.

The crash was at the I-75N exit in Clinton at 5:40 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021.

A 2001 Ford Van was attempting to merge onto the I-75N ramp, when it rolled over on its top, according to police.

There were eight total passengers in the van.

The driver, 56-year-old Cory Caldwell, and a passenger, 34-year-old Lahonna D. Charles, were deceased upon emergency personnel’s arrival according to officials.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

