Seven cats rescued from a stolen U-Haul truck

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville Police Department officer rescued seven cats from a stolen U-Haul truck during a traffic stop on Monday morning, according to a Twitter post by KPD officials.

Two people were arrested and the cats were taken to Young Williams Animal Center, according to KPD officials.

This morning, Officer Curran conducted a traffic stop on a stolen U-Haul truck. Two subjects were arrested on numerous charges and seven cats were rescued from the U-Haul. The cats were taken to Young-Williams for the appropriate care and attention. Great work, Officer Curran! pic.twitter.com/cQniesnR5V — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) October 25, 2021

