Seven cats rescued from a stolen U-Haul truck

An officer with the Knoxville Police Department rescued cats from a stolen U-Haul truck during a traffic stop.
The cats were taken to Young-Williams for the appropriate care and attention.
The cats were taken to Young-Williams for the appropriate care and attention.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:51 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville Police Department officer rescued seven cats from a stolen U-Haul truck during a traffic stop on Monday morning, according to a Twitter post by KPD officials.

Two people were arrested and the cats were taken to Young Williams Animal Center, according to KPD officials.

