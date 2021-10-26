Technology minimizes ER wait time for some patients at Covenant Health

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Covenant Health announced doctors and a team of health professionals are offering tele-psychiatry visits inside the emergency room.

According to Psychiatrist Dr. Patrick Jensen, COVID-19 exacerbated the need for patients to have access to mental and behavioral treatment. During the pandemic, the hospital reports it has treated people who suffered from depression, anxiety, insomnia, substance abuse and suicidal thoughts.

Dr. Jensen told WVLT News some patients were waiting two days in the emergency room because psychiatrists haven’t always been around for treatment. The tele-psychiatry visits will give patients the opportunity to get doctor consultations almost instantly.

“We’re going to ask about suicidal ideations . Homicidal ideations. That information is very key when determining whether they need outpatient or inpatient services,” Dr. Jensen said.

Dr. Jensen and a team of other health professionals meet with at least 15 patients a day over video chat.

The new service launched in September and Dr. Jensen reported it has been successful with patients and has cut down on the number of people in the emergency room at a time.

Covenant Health also offers outpatient services through its Peninsula division of Parkwest Medical Center. It’s designed to give inpatient and outpatient mental health services for children, adolescents and adults.

If you are anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, call 800-273-8255 for the 24 hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

