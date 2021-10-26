Advertisement

Technology minimizes ER wait time for some patients at Covenant Health

Dr. Patrick Jensen told WVLT News some patients were waiting two days in the emergency room because psychiatrists haven’t always been around for treatment.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Covenant Health announced doctors and a team of health professionals are offering tele-psychiatry visits inside the emergency room.

According to Psychiatrist Dr. Patrick Jensen, COVID-19 exacerbated the need for patients to have access to mental and behavioral treatment. During the pandemic, the hospital reports it has treated people who suffered from depression, anxiety, insomnia, substance abuse and suicidal thoughts.

Dr. Jensen told WVLT News some patients were waiting two days in the emergency room because psychiatrists haven’t always been around for treatment. The tele-psychiatry visits will give patients the opportunity to get doctor consultations almost instantly.

“We’re going to ask about suicidal ideations . Homicidal ideations. That information is very key when determining whether they need outpatient or inpatient services,” Dr. Jensen said.

Dr. Jensen and a team of other health professionals meet with at least 15 patients a day over video chat.

The new service launched in September and Dr. Jensen reported it has been successful with patients and has cut down on the number of people in the emergency room at a time.

Covenant Health also offers outpatient services through its Peninsula division of Parkwest Medical Center. It’s designed to give inpatient and outpatient mental health services for children, adolescents and adults.

If you are anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, call 800-273-8255 for the 24 hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Connie E. Holt, General Sessions Court Clerk
Sevier Co. Clerk found dead in home, new official to take her place
Three bears decided to crash a wedding in Wears Valley.
Couple sees four-legged, furry wedding crashers in Wears Valley
Conagra Brands, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food...
Hundreds of jobs lost following Newport Conagra plant closing
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting
Cold front brings storms Monday
First Alert for gusty storms Monday

Latest News

Authorities inside a taser was not used during an incident after Friday night's Clinton High...
“A student was not tased”
Conagra Brands sign in Newport, TN
Newport locals share reactions to Conagra plant closing
Carson-Newman University Fishing Duo Makes History
Carson-Newman University Fishing Duo Makes History
No. 10 UT Takes Down Georgia, 3-1
George Named SEC Offensive Player of the Week