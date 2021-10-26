Advertisement

Tennessee Smokies to host UT baseball ‘Orange & White Game’ in November

The game will be on November 6 at 1:00 p.m.
By Savannah Smith
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee baseball team will host their annual ‘Orange & White Game’ at the Smokies Stadium, according to a spokesperson from the Tennessee Smokies.

“The guys are thrilled about playing at Smokies Stadium,” said University of Tennessee Head Coach Tony Vitello. “They have formed a great relationship with our program and it will be a great opportunity to play in front of, and interact with our fans.”

At the conclusion of the game, the players and coaches will have an autograph meet-and-greet on the concourse for fans to attend.

This will be a free event to attend with complimentary parking, and free admission seating presented by Garza Law Firm. Concession stands, beer carts, and the retail store will be open for guests.

Gates open at 12:00pm.

“Tony Vitello has quickly become one of the most influential role models since arriving in East Tennessee,” said Marcos Garza of Garza Law Firm. “Having had the blessing of meeting him, the Garza Law Firm is honored to support any opportunity for others to get to meet this extraordinary person.”

