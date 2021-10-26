Advertisement

Vitello visits with Knoxville Quarterback Club

Tennessee baseball coach talks contract negotiations and World Series
By Rick Russo
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We got our first glimpse of next year’s Tennessee Baseball team over the weekend. Tennessee played Georgia State in an exhibition game down in Chattanooga. Fall Ball continues this week for the guys, who’ll play their Orange and White World Series November 5th through the 7th with the November 6th game to be played at Smokies Stadium.

Speaking of World Series, the Braves and Astros are set to go Tuesday night in Houston. Coach Vitello says he likes the Braves and will reach out to former Vol and Braves Alumni Director Greg McMichael about tickets. The best of seven series would go two in Houston, three in Atlanta and then two again in Houston, if necessary.

Coach-V talked about that and much more at the Knoxville Quarterback Club on Monday, including his recent contract negotiations with A-D Danny White, “There were some opportunities to do some things last spring, and you know my conversation with Danny was a slam dunk. I was never going anywhere. Our kids have achieved what they have honestly just kind of average across the board SEC talent, maybe a little bit above average in some areas, because of the people that are around our guys every day,” Vitello told the crowd.

Again, we saw Vitello’s Vols in action over the weekend, first time since their appearance at the College World Series in Omaha. The guys playing an exhibition game in Chattanooga against Georgia State. Luc Lipcius hit a 3-run homer, but the Vols lost to GSU 6-5. Scores and records don’t count in the pre-season, but so valuable, says the coach is the competition and the experience his guys are getting.

