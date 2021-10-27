18-year-old identified as victim in Monday night shooting, suspect in custody

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An 18-year-old was identified as the victim that was shot at least one time on Monday night, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland.

Junior Santiago was found inside of an overturned car on Cansler Avenue and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Erland.

An investigation lead by the KPD Violent Crimes Unit identified a primary suspect and arrested a 15-year-old boy.

Following continued investigation, the suspect, a 15-year-old male, has been booked into the Juvenile Detention Center on a juvenile petition for possession of a weapon with intent to go armed with additional charges pending,” said Erland. “The identity of the suspect is not being released at this time due to his juvenile status.”

The investigation is ongoing.

