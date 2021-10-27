Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for 2 girls last seen in Denver

Officials issued an Amber Alert Wednesday for two girls who authorities said were last seen in the Denver area Wednesday.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued for two girls last seen in Denver Wednesday afternoon.

The two girls, 7-year-old Sophia Jones and 8-year-old Bethany Jones, are believed by investigators to be with their parents, 32-year-old Trisha Jones and 35-year-old Towon Jones.

Sophia Jones and Bethany Jones are both described as biracial with brown hair and brown eyes.

Trisha Jones is described as a 160-pound, 5-foot-3-inch white female with brown hair and green eyes.

Towon Jones is described as a 190-pound, 6-foot-2-inch black male with brown hair and brown eyes.

They may be traveling in a 2019 black Toyota 4Runner with a Colorado plate BVGI94 or 2014 green Toyota Sienna with a Colorado plate CGMO17 that was last seen heading north in Denver.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, immediately call 911.

