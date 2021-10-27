Burrell named to Cheryl Miller Award preseason watch list

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee senior guard/forward Rae Burrell is among 20 players named as preseason watch list candidates for the 2022 Cheryl Miller Award, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced on Wednesday.

Named after the three-time Naismith Player of the Year and Class of 1995 Hall of Famer, the annual award in its fifth year recognizes the top small forwards in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates. Burrell’s now-graduated teammate, Rennia Davis, finished in the top five for the award in 2020-21.

“The student-athletes named to the Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year watch list have worked tremendously hard and should be proud of all they have achieved,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “Cheryl has long been recognized as one of the greatest athletes to ever play our game after an absolutely dominant career at USC and winning a pair of NCAA Championships. We are very much looking forward to working with her alongside our own selection committee in evaluating talent throughout the 2021-22 season.”

An All-SEC Second Team performer in 2020-21, Burrell averaged 16.8 ppg. and 4.6 rpg. and hit double figures in 22 of 25 contests. She shot 45.8 percent on field goals, 40.2 on three-pointers and 82.5 percent from the free-throw line, all easily career bests. The 6-foot-1 Las Vegas native fired in 15 or more points 17 times and hit 20+ on seven occasions, leading UT in the first two categories and ranking second in the third a year ago.

Burrell, who on Tuesday was named to the 2021-22 Coaches Preseason All-SEC First Team, is the fifth-best returning scorer in the SEC and is No. 1 in free throw percentage, No. 2 in three-point field goal percentage and No. 7 in field goal percentage. She is ranked No. 24 in ESPN’s 2021-22 Women’s College Basketball Player Rankings.

Basketball fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies in each of the three rounds. In late January, the watch list of 20 players for the 2022 Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year Award will be narrowed to 10 and then in late February to just five. In March the five finalists will be presented to Ms. Miller and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee, where a winner will be selected.

The winner of the 2022 Cheryl Miller Award will be presented on a to-be-determined date, along with the other four members of the Women’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard Award, the Ann Meyers Drysdale Shooting Guard Award, the Katrina McClain Power Forward Award and the Lisa Leslie Center Award, in addition to the Men’s Starting Five.

Previous winners of the Cheryl Miller Small Forward of the Year Award include Ashley Joens, Iowa State (2021), Satou Sabally, Oregon (2020), Bridget Carleton, Iowa State (2019) and Gabby Williams, Connecticut (2018).

For more information on the 2021 Cheryl Miller Award and the latest updates, log onto www.hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #MillerAward on Twitter and Instagram. Starting Five Fan Voting presented by Dell Technologies will go live on Friday, October 29.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.