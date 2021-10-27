Advertisement

CDC: 4th COVID-19 shot may be needed for immunocompromised people

By CNN
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people who are immunocompromised may need a fourth mRNA COVID-19 shot.

Those people can get that fourth shot at least six months after getting their third shot.

The mRNA vaccines available in the U.S. are the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

Research showed that a booster dose enhanced the antibody response to the vaccine in certain people.

This comes after the CDC authorized a third dose for certain immunocompromised people 18 and older in August.

Earlier this month, the CDC authorized a booster dose for a broader population.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler
“I will not comply with this unconstitutional order” Knox Co. Sheriff writes to President Biden
Tara Bowman, and Shawn Martin
Two charged after seven cats rescued from a stolen U-Haul truck
Connie E. Holt, General Sessions Court Clerk
Sevier Co. Clerk found dead in home, new official to take her place
Connie E. Holt, General Sessions Court Clerk
“She was a great friend” coworkers remember Sevier Co. Court Clerk Connie Holt
CDC reports 13% of COVID hospitalizations are vaccinated
Tennessee doctor says COVID-19 vaccines effectiveness has been “waning” over time

Latest News

A facial recognition program being launched by Delta is intended to speed up the check-in...
Delta launching facial recognition tech trial at Atlanta airport
FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2021 file photo, the South Lawn of the White House is lit during a...
Not a trick: No White House treats for Halloween this year
FILE - In this Friday, May 19, 2017 file photo, Julian Assange greets supporters outside the...
US asks UK court to permit extradition of WikiLeaks’ Assange
A facial recognition program being launched by Delta is intended to speed up the check-in...
Delta launching facial recognition tech for flight check-ins