Chevrolet and General Motors unveils new 2023 Corvette Z06

2023 Corvette Z06
2023 Corvette Z06(Chevrolet)
By Ana Medina
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Rev up your engines Corvette lovers, because a new 2023 Corvette Z06 was unveiled in California on Tuesday.

Chevrolet and General Motors did the showed off the Corvette that will go into production next summer, 2022.

The new Corvette boasts 670 horsepower and about 8600 rpm.

Mariah Hughes, the Senior Media and Marketing Specialist of the National Corvette Museum says, “now the Z06 since the C5 generation has been a model of Corvette that you could purchase over the years from the C5 to the C8 to the Z06. It’s definitely evolved, especially from being a front-engine vehicle to now a mid-engine vehicle, and we’re really excited to have them start being delivered in our R8C Delivery Department very soon.”

Hughes says they invite everyone to come to the museum to learn about the history of the Z06.

