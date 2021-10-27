Colder morning but nice day ahead, before rounds of rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a colder start to a nice day, but enjoy it because it’s rain at times heading into the end of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Some wispy clouds are moving in this morning, which can make for a beautiful sunrise. Although, areas of fog spread out on this colder morning as well. With temperatures in the 30s for many, patchy frost is developing. The frost is more likely in the higher elevation, with lows in the mid 30s. Knoxville starts around 39 degrees, with patchy frost possible in sheltered spots.

Wednesday afternoon is the best looking and feeling time. We’re topping out in the low to mid 60s area-wide, with a mostly sunny view. There’s a light breeze out of the northeast.

Clouds start increasing tonight, tucking us in close to 45 degrees by the morning. A few showers arrive by the morning as well.

LOOKING AHEAD

The reason we have several days of rain is because a cold front moves in, and then the center of low pressure moves straight through our area. The low pressure is the center weight that fronts spin off of, and this one can add to the aches and pains you may feel, with a bigger drop in pressure or more “weight on you” from the lower atmosphere.

Thursday looks like morning showers, then a midday break to hit the high around 65 degrees. Rain is moving in midday on the Plateau and spreading east, to an 80% coverage through the afternoon hours.

Then more rounds of rain spin through at times Thursday night, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday. The coverage does taper off late Saturday, but Friday and Saturday are really barely warming to the mid 50s.

Halloween Sunday is clearing, with spotty mountain showers leftover. We’ll top out in the low 60s, but the evening will be in the 50s.

