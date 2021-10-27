Court denies appeal to remove Knox County Schools masking order

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The federal court that ordered Knox County Schools to implement a temporary mask mandate denied an appeal to remove the mandate in a Wednesday filing.

The decision comes after the Knox County Board of Education’s legal representatives filed an appeal to revert the mandate to rules set forth by the Board on Sept. 1, which did not include a mask mandate.

In the newly acquired documents, Judge Ronnie Greer maintained the case that the lack of a mask mandate presented a danger for immunocompromised students, denying them a safe education.

Judge Greer also called out Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order that allows parents to opt children out of school mask mandates, saying that allowing the order to be enforced would make the mandate itself moot.

The documents also addressed Gov. Lee’s assertations that the court did not make the decision to implement a mask mandate based on evidence. Greer said the court instead based its decision on the facts presented to them and a similar case out of Shelby County, Tennessee.

“So, no, the Court’s decision on standing was not speculative, nor was it novel; rather, it was rooted in evidence and similar precedent,” the latest filing said.

In the end, the court decided to deny the appeal because the KCBOE and Gov. Lee did not provide sufficient evidence supporting it, according to the filing.

“The Knox County Board of Education and Governor Lee do not meet their burden of demonstrating that a stay of the preliminary injunction is appropriate pending the appeal,” the documents said.

The full filing can be read here:

Motion denied by WVLT News on Scribd

