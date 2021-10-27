Cycling legend to speak at UT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Conversation with Cycling Legend Greg LeMond. America’s greatest cycling champion, 3xTour de France Champion, Greg LeMond will discuss his career, the future of cycling, and the reintroduction of his iconic LeMond brand bike manufactured here in Knoxville.

The event is set for Wednesday, November 3rd, at 6:30pm. It will take place at the UT Student Union Auditorium and admission is free.

One of the best kept secrets in East Tennessee is that Greg LeMond not only lives here, but is thriving in business with his iconic Lemond Bike brand, ”We’ve got another building, but we’re actually producing with the help of UT, our Carbon Fiber baskets, we have racks. We’re developing components. This area has some of the best bike riding in the country honestly for road riding and mountain biking, I don’t know of an area that has as good of riding.”

Lemond has worked to design bikes made of carbon fiber, a lighter and easier to handle piece of equipment, ” It’s been a miracle material, five to ten times stronger than steel. It creates things that are very light , very strong, but it’s always been kind of the dream of having that in cars, but bike’s have been the pioneer. I used carbon fiber, my Tour de France victories were on a carbon fiber bike.”

Lemond is a a terrific spokesperson for cycling, a sport he says continues to grow, ”With Covid, there was an explosion in the bike industry last year people found themselves with time off and I think they discovered riding a bike just as they did as a kid, just exploaded.”



