Advertisement

Disneyland increases prices for the 5th time in 5 years

FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty's Castle in the...
FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2015, file photo, visitors walk toward Sleeping Beauty's Castle in the background at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif. The new ticket pricing takes effect in March 2022.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A trip to Disneyland just got more expensive – again.

The California theme park is raising ticket prices for the fifth time in five years.

A one-day ticket will run $104-$164, depending on the demand for that day. Weekends and holidays tend to cost more.

The new pricing takes effect in March.

Disneyland raised its prices in February 2020, just before the pandemic.

According to SF Gate, a single-day ticket to Disneyland cost $41 in 2000.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler
“I will not comply with this unconstitutional order” Knox Co. Sheriff writes to President Biden
Tara Bowman, and Shawn Martin
Two charged after seven cats rescued from a stolen U-Haul truck
Connie E. Holt, General Sessions Court Clerk
Sevier Co. Clerk found dead in home, new official to take her place
Connie E. Holt, General Sessions Court Clerk
“She was a great friend” coworkers remember Sevier Co. Court Clerk Connie Holt
CDC reports 13% of COVID hospitalizations are vaccinated
Tennessee doctor says COVID-19 vaccines effectiveness has been “waning” over time

Latest News

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
TBI launches new Tennessee Sex Offender Registry
If authorized, molnupiravir could be the first oral antiviral pill to treat COVID-19.
Merck agrees to let other drug makers make its COVID pill
When James Smith sat down in his chair one month ago, barbershop owner Greg Picinic realized...
Humorous haircut helps Florida man prepare for brain surgery
FILE - In this Friday, May 19, 2017 file photo, Julian Assange greets supporters outside the...
US asks UK court to permit extradition of WikiLeaks’ Assange