Emergency services on scene of serious North Knox County crash

Crews on the scene said that two were pinned in their cars and were being extracted.
police lights
police lights(MGN)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Rescue and Rural Metro Fire were on the scene of a serious two-car crash, officials with the organizations said on Twitter Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the 5500 block of East Emory Road, officials said.

Crews on the scene said that two were pinned in their cars and were being extracted. Those in the area are asked to take another route.

