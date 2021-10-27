Find Your Fun this Halloween weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It is Halloween weekend and there is so much happening around East Tennessee.

Thursday, October 28th:

Starting as early as Thursday, you can get a head start on trick-or-treating Thursday at UT’s Circle Park. UT is hosting a trunk-or-treat from 6 to 8 p.m. There will be cars full of candy, fall games, Petro’s Chili, fall food and sweets, and festive pumpkin painting.

Also from 6 to 8 p.m., the City of Oak Ridge is hosting a Monster Mash Bash. The event will feature a “walk in the park” where kids will get treats throughout the trail and they can also participate in a stamped scavenger hunt. The event is free, but you are encouraged to register online to ensure there are enough sweet treats to go around.

Friday, October 29th:

The 25th annual Freaky Friday Fright Nite takes place from 5 to 7 p.m. at Mayor Bob Leonard Park in Farragut. Kids are invited to trick-or-treat on the walking trail. There will also be games with prizes and a cookie decorating area. The event is free, but you are encouraged to bring items to benefit the local Ronald McDonald House. There will be collection stations next to the cookie decorating area. Kona Ice and Hot Dog Hut will also be at the event.

Downtown Maryville is also getting in on the Halloween fun Friday night. A Spooktacular Extravaganza will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on West Broadway. Kids will be able to trick-or-treat Downtown. There will be a dog costume contest, a dance party, a pumpkin contest, carnival games, food vendors, and more.

Sunday, October 31st:

Of course, you can do the typical trick-or-treating Halloween night, but there are some other fun events for the kids to enjoy the spooky holiday. You can join the Ice Bears before the game on Sunday for some Halloween fun. There will be a trunk-or-treat on the plaza before the game. There will be lots of candy, costumes, games, and more. Kids can compete in a costume contest and bob for apples. The puck drop is at 3 p.m. against Huntsville Havoc.

If you don’t want to take the kids door to door, you can go to the Island in Pigeon Forge from 5 to 7 p.m. on Halloween night. The Island will offer trick-or-treating at the Great Smoky Mountain Wheel. Trick-or-treating will also be offered at select stores on the Island. There will be fun Halloween music and a special Halloween fountain show.

