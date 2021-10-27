Gusty rain arrives Thursday and sticks around for a few days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The rain arrives tomorrow and looks to stick around for a few days, so get the rain gear ready!

WHAT TO EXPECT

Enjoy this evening’s weather while you can because big changes are coming Thursday! Clouds start increasing tonight, tucking us in close to 45 degrees by the morning. A few showers arrive by the morning as well.

We’ll start out with showers Thursday and those continue on and off throughout the day. A cold front arrives Thursday with a center of low pressure moving through and sticking around as we head into the weekend.

Thursday looks like morning showers, then a midday break to hit the high around 65 degrees. Rain is moving in midday on the Plateau and spreading east, to an 80% coverage through the afternoon hours. Winds in the mountains are ramped up to 20 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, so a High Wind Warning will be in effect from 8 AM to 8 PM. Gusts around 20 mph are possible for the rest of our area.

LOOKING AHEAD

Then more rounds of rain spin through at times Thursday night, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday. The coverage does taper off late Saturday, but Friday and Saturday are really barely warming to the mid-50s. Rain won’t be super heavy, just looking at a gloomy stretch of weather. Thursday through Saturday we should see about 1-2″ of rain.

Rainy few days (WVLT)

Halloween Sunday is clearing, with spotty mountain showers leftover. We’ll top out in the low 60s, but the evening will be in the 50s.

