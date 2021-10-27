Advertisement

Hiker captures photos of grafitti and hypodermic needles in GSMNP

Hiker and Photographer Benny Braden found hypodermic needles, trash, and graffiti along the Lakeshore trail near Bryson City.
This photo was taken in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park.
This photo was taken in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park.(Benny Braden)
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hiker and photographer Benny Braden hoped to share the beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on his Instagram page, but he’s not shying away from some less picturesque parts.

In a recent post, he shared the Lakeshore trail, accessible from Bryson City.

“It’s a local hangout for kids, you know, they go and they spray paint on the tunnel, even though it’s a confined area,” said Braden.

Braden found hypodermic needles, trash, and graffiti along the trail.

“I picked those needles up myself and put them in that bottle. Now I was an EMT for quite a few years, I guess you can say I’m trained to handle hypodermic needles like that. if that’s your first experience of coming to the Smokies probably not going to come back,” said Braden.

Braden said possible solutions could be more rangers, closing at night, or surveillance cameras to monitor who is doing this. He said if there isn’t anything done, the natural beauty in the park is at risk.

“We should be taking care of our public lands. You know, at the end of the day, if we change the way we view public lands or change the way we use public lands, and the goal is to be stewards of what we’ve been given to take care of,” said Braden.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Connie E. Holt, General Sessions Court Clerk
Sevier Co. Clerk found dead in home, new official to take her place
Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler
“I will not comply with this unconstitutional order” Knox Co. Sheriff writes to President Biden
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark...
Judge rules for Tennessee school district’s mask mandate
Rocky Top, TN.
Rocky Top police searching for runaway teens
According to court documents filled in Federal court in Knoxville, Nelson Paul Replogle was...
Knoxville man pleads guilty to using murder-for-hire to try to kill his wife

Latest News

Ole Smoky Moonshine is also the No. 1 selling moonshine brand in the world. / (Ole Smoky...
Ole Smoky Moonshine says they are not experiencing supply chain issues
Knoxville Police Department officers found one man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
One injured after shooting in Fountain City
Basketball practice facility on the UT Campus
UT Basketball Media Day
A family line of QB's at Carter High School in Knox County
A Family Legacy of Quarterbacks at Carter High School