KPD searching for car thief

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are searching for a suspected car thief, according to officials with the KPD.

The man is suspected of stealing a Lexus SUV from the Tenn Student Living parking garage on Oct. 4, according to KPD officials.

KPD investigators seeking the identity of the pictured individual, who is suspected of stealing a Lexus SUV from the... Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Anyone with information is urged to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

