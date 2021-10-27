Advertisement

KPD searching for car thief

Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are searching for a suspected car thief.
KPD searching for suspect
KPD searching for suspect(Knoxville PD)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are searching for a suspected car thief, according to officials with the KPD.

The man is suspected of stealing a Lexus SUV from the Tenn Student Living parking garage on Oct. 4, according to KPD officials.

KPD investigators seeking the identity of the pictured individual, who is suspected of stealing a Lexus SUV from the...

Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Wednesday, October 27, 2021

Anyone with information is urged to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

