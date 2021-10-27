KPD searching for car thief
Investigators with the Knoxville Police Department are searching for a suspected car thief.
The man is suspected of stealing a Lexus SUV from the Tenn Student Living parking garage on Oct. 4, according to KPD officials.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app.
