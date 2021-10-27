Advertisement

Man arrested for making false reports of shooting, police say

An Oak Ridge man is in custody after making false emergency reports to police officers Tuesday night, a report says.
Timothy Dopel
Timothy Dopel(KPD)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Timothy Dopel allegedly called police and reported that he was being shot at while on Magnolia Avenue in Knoxville. When officers arrived, they found no evidence that shots had been fired, the report said.

Dopel told officers that he made up the information in the call and officers said they found a scale with white powder on his person.

