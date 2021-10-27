Advertisement

New jobs coming to Cocke County

Ole Smoky Moonshine said they are looking to fill 200 jobs in its new facility.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Another 200 jobs are coming to Cocke County following the major plant closure at Conagra.

Ole Smoky Moonshine said they are looking to fill 200 jobs in a new facility coming to the area.

The company said the new facility will be for storage and production.

The company has already hired 150 people and need to hire 50 more.

CEO of Ole Smoky Moonshine, Robert Hall, said alcohol sales are up and are happy to be expanding to another county.

“We’ve already got 150 people who are employed in Newport, but we have about 50 open positions. We’re looking to hire them every week.” said Hall.

The facility will help with production of bottling their products to fulfill the increase in demand.

If you are interested in applying, you can apply on their website.

