Oak Ridge firefighters gift boy new bike after needing jaws of life to rescue him

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A call to 9-1-1 doesn’t always end well, but it did for 5-year-old Lucas of Oak Ridge. Lucas got his leg stuck in his bike while taking the trash out for his grandmother. To Lucas’ despair, his mother pulled into the driveway shortly after the accident.

“I kept screaming until someone came,” Lucas said.

Neither Lucas’ mother nor grandmother could successfully remove his leg from between the pedals of his bike so, they called 9-1-1 for backup.

A group of firefighters came to the rescue, but even they had a hard time pulling Lucas’ leg out of the bike. The firefighters had to take the bike apart and used everything from dish soap to the jaws of life.

“I couldn’t breathe. I had to remind myself to breathe,” Rachel Barnett, Lucas’ mother, said.

A saw ultimately set Lucas’ leg free. He walked away from the accident without a scratch and a bike of his own the same day.

Oak Ridge Assistant Fire Chief, Jody Durham, told WVLT News that the group of firefighters felt bad for dismantling Lucas’ bike, so they bought him a new one.

“I was proud and happy to see it,” said Durham. “It didn’t surprise, me they are a good bunch of folks.”

Lucas and his mother said they were grateful for the firefighters help and efforts to put a smile back on the five year old’s face.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.