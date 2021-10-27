Advertisement

Ole Smoky Moonshine says they are not experiencing supply chain issues

Shipping delays, shortages on glassware and problems importing products are all contributing factors to the problem.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Retailers said it could soon be harder to find a bottle of certain brands of liquors.

Shipping delays, shortages on glassware and problems importing products are all contributing factors to the problem, but one East Tennessee company said they are doing just fine.

Robert Hall, the CEO of Ole Smoky Moonshine, said they stockpiled glassware before the shortage and make most of their products locally in East Tennessee.

“We buy all of our stuff in the U.S. so we haven’t been susceptible to problems like that, so we are doing well as a strong local business” said Hall.

The company is known for its local whiskey and moonshine products.

