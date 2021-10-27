Advertisement

Pedestrian likely hit by train Tuesday night, KPD says

A man was found next to the tree line with lacerations on his lower back, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to the railroad tracks on Inskip Road near Fennel at 7:50 p.m. Tuesday night, according to KPD Spokesperson Scott Erland.

“The train driver stated that he saw what he thought was a person on the tracks, and initiated a stop while blowing the horn,” said Erland. “The driver lost sight of the person and was unsure what happened after that.”

A man was found near the tree line with lacerations on his lower back and was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries, according to Erland.

