Advertisement

Pixar releases first trailer for ‘Lightyear’

By CNN
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Move over, Woody!

Buzz Lightyear gets the spotlight in the next big Pixar film.

Disney and Pixar released the teaser trailer for “Lightyear” Wednesday.

The animated film tells the origin story of the iconic character featured in the classic “Toy Story” movies.

This is before he became toy.

Chris Evans will take over voicing Buzz Lightyear from actor Tim Allen.

The movie is set to be released on June 17 of next year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler
“I will not comply with this unconstitutional order” Knox Co. Sheriff writes to President Biden
Tara Bowman, and Shawn Martin
Two charged after seven cats rescued from a stolen U-Haul truck
Connie E. Holt, General Sessions Court Clerk
Sevier Co. Clerk found dead in home, new official to take her place
Connie E. Holt, General Sessions Court Clerk
“She was a great friend” coworkers remember Sevier Co. Court Clerk Connie Holt
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the El Paso County, Colo., Sheriff's Office shows...
Day care owner gets 6 years for hiding 26 kids in basement

Latest News

A musician plays a violin behind a photograph of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a vigil...
Sheriff: Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ movie set showed ‘some complacency’ with weapons
Rain moves in Thursday
Gusty rain arrives Thursday and sticks around for a few days
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told colleagues Wednesday that Democrats are in “pretty good shape”...
Pelosi upbeat on Biden deal, but Manchin pans billionaire tax
Court denies appeal to remove Knox County Schools masking order