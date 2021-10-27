Police update shooting victim’s condition as witness describes scene

FOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police said a 52-year-old man is hospitalized in critical condition at the University of Tennessee Medical Center following a Tuesday afternoon shooting.

Police said around 4:00 p.m., a man was shot in the 5800 block of N. Broadway in Fountain City.

On his way home from work, Duane Smith saw what happened.

”I was in the left lane, the vehicle that shot was in the right. I saw someone approaching the vehicle from the side of the road from the parking lot, he looked upset but he wasn’t, you know aggressive or anything, running at them. He just kind of had his arms out,” said Smith. ”You’re not expecting to hear gun shots in the scenario so it took me a second to realize that’s what happened when I saw the man laying a hundred yards behind me, because traffic was going at that point.”

Smith said he has seen someone get hit by a car, but Tuesday’s scene was something he never expected to witness on his drive home from work.

”After I called 9-1-1, I called my wife and said ‘I just saw someone get shot,’ I was shaken, I just sat in the parking lot trying to wrap my head around it all,” said Smith.

Out of instinct, Smith said he followed the car that fired the shots for a few minutes, working to process what happened, and get an idea of the direction the car was going so he could tell police.

”I’ve got that just that weird queasy feeling in the pit of my stomach that just hasn’t gone away,” said Smith.

Knoxville Police haven’t released any suspect information, but Smith said it was a gold car with a Florida license plate.

Anyone with information is asked to call KPD or the East Tennessee Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.