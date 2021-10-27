Public funds can boost solar projects in region

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Community centers, schools and nonprofits are all eligible for help adding solar arrays to spots around historical coal country spots in Appalachia. The Appalachian Solar Finance Fund is ready to hear how communities can put $1.5 million in grant money to use.

Manager Autumn Long, herself the granddaughter of a West Virginia coal miner, said, “First of all, it saves money on energy costs. So whether you’re a business owner or a municipal leader, or a non-profiit executive, you can be saving money in the long term for your institution or organization by going solar now. It’s just a great return on investment. It also creates local jobs and is a massive growth industry.”

Long and other leaders are hosting a webinar November 4 at noon Eastern on prospects for new solar projects in Appalachia.

