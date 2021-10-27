Sixth meeting held for Multi-purpose stadium

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The joint Knox County and City of Knoxville Sports Authority held its sixth meeting today.

One of the things accomplished in Tuesday’s meeting was the selection of a project manager to oversee the building of a stadium.

Alvin Nance, the Chairman of the Sports Authority board said the project manager will help keep things on schedule within the budget.

Nance said the next few weeks will be a critical time for the board.

“We gotta look at development agreements, we gotta look at leases to also be approved, there’s a lot of documents that have to be approved by not only the sports authority but by the county commission and city council,” shared Nance.

During the meeting, Drew Mckenna with the soccer club, One Knoxville, spoke on the importance of bringing professional soccer to the area.

“It’s not why is it important, it’s why it doesn’t already exist? We think in all markets like Knoxville it is already happening and it would fit great here. Reception since February has been really positive and we’re really excited to keep taking steps to bring pro soccer to Knoxville,” shared Mckenna.

Speaking on behalf of the Knoxville Area Urban League (KAUL), Phyllis Nichols, the president of the Urban League spoke to the board about the organization’s focus on hiring and training local minority workers.

“Hiring local will not cost more. It’s very difficult to find anyone for less than $15.50/hr. Whether that’s written in an agreement or not. The Urban League will track wage and salary length of employment and all those sorts of things to report the community impact,” said Nichols.

The Sports Authority will vote on whether to build the stadium on Nov. 10.

The county commission and city council will both vote the following week.

Votes by the county commission and city council will decide if the stadium will be approved.

