Advertisement

Sixth meeting held for Multi-purpose stadium

Votes by the county commission and city council will decide if the stadium will be approved.
By Erica Lunsford
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The joint Knox County and City of Knoxville Sports Authority held its sixth meeting today.

One of the things accomplished in Tuesday’s meeting was the selection of a project manager to oversee the building of a stadium.

Alvin Nance, the Chairman of the Sports Authority board said the project manager will help keep things on schedule within the budget.

Nance said the next few weeks will be a critical time for the board.

“We gotta look at development agreements, we gotta look at leases to also be approved, there’s a lot of documents that have to be approved by not only the sports authority but by the county commission and city council,” shared Nance.

During the meeting, Drew Mckenna with the soccer club, One Knoxville, spoke on the importance of bringing professional soccer to the area.

“It’s not why is it important, it’s why it doesn’t already exist? We think in all markets like Knoxville it is already happening and it would fit great here. Reception since February has been really positive and we’re really excited to keep taking steps to bring pro soccer to Knoxville,” shared Mckenna.

Speaking on behalf of the Knoxville Area Urban League (KAUL), Phyllis Nichols, the president of the Urban League spoke to the board about the organization’s focus on hiring and training local minority workers.

“Hiring local will not cost more. It’s very difficult to find anyone for less than $15.50/hr. Whether that’s written in an agreement or not. The Urban League will track wage and salary length of employment and all those sorts of things to report the community impact,” said Nichols.

The Sports Authority will vote on whether to build the stadium on Nov. 10.

The county commission and city council will both vote the following week.

Votes by the county commission and city council will decide if the stadium will be approved.

For more information about the stadium, click here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Connie E. Holt, General Sessions Court Clerk
Sevier Co. Clerk found dead in home, new official to take her place
Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler
“I will not comply with this unconstitutional order” Knox Co. Sheriff writes to President Biden
This Jan. 8, 2020, photo shows the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark...
Judge rules for Tennessee school district’s mask mandate
Rocky Top, TN.
Rocky Top police searching for runaway teens
According to court documents filled in Federal court in Knoxville, Nelson Paul Replogle was...
Knoxville man pleads guilty to using murder-for-hire to try to kill his wife

Latest News

One man is in critical condition following a shooting on N. Broadway Tuesday afternoon.
Police update shooting victim’s condition as witness describes scene
Knoxville Police Department officers found one man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
One injured after shooting in Fountain City
Cold start Wednesday
Cold start Wednesday, rainy end to the week
Tour De France Champion at his Bike manufacturing plant in Knoxville, TN
Cycling legend to speak at UT