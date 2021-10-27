TBI launches new Tennessee Sex Offender Registry

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced the release of an overhauled sex offender registry Wednesday morning.

The new registry has a modern look, feel and operation, the announcement said.

“In thinking about updates to the registry, we’ve worked to listen to feedback from the public and our law enforcement partners,” said Shelly Smitherman, TBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge. “We’ve also looked at surrounding states for ideas we think will make ours easier-to-use and more helpful to the public.”

The new registry, which took two years to finish, also features email notifications and heightened focus on fugitive offenders.

Those interested can find the new registry here.

