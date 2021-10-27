Advertisement

TBI launches new Tennessee Sex Offender Registry

The new registry has a modern look, feel and operation, the announcement said.
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation(TBI)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced the release of an overhauled sex offender registry Wednesday morning.

The new registry has a modern look, feel and operation, the announcement said.

“In thinking about updates to the registry, we’ve worked to listen to feedback from the public and our law enforcement partners,” said Shelly Smitherman, TBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge. “We’ve also looked at surrounding states for ideas we think will make ours easier-to-use and more helpful to the public.”

The new registry, which took two years to finish, also features email notifications and heightened focus on fugitive offenders.

Those interested can find the new registry here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler
“I will not comply with this unconstitutional order” Knox Co. Sheriff writes to President Biden
Tara Bowman, and Shawn Martin
Two charged after seven cats rescued from a stolen U-Haul truck
Connie E. Holt, General Sessions Court Clerk
Sevier Co. Clerk found dead in home, new official to take her place
Connie E. Holt, General Sessions Court Clerk
“She was a great friend” coworkers remember Sevier Co. Court Clerk Connie Holt
CDC reports 13% of COVID hospitalizations are vaccinated
Tennessee doctor says COVID-19 vaccines effectiveness has been “waning” over time

Latest News

Nice day for fall activities
Colder morning but nice day ahead, before rounds of rain
Timothy Dopel
Man arrested for making false reports of shooting, police say
Officials respond to wreck
Emergency services respond to serious North Knox County crash
Tennessee State Capitol
Tennessee lawmakers to hold special session focused on COVID