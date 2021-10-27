Advertisement

Tennessee agents find 40 stolen catalytic converters in car

Agents found the converters were being taken from Texas to New York for resale
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say law enforcement agents arrested two people after finding 40 stolen catalytic converters inside a car during a traffic stop on a West Tennessee interstate.

Agents with the West Tennessee Drug Task Force found the automotive devices when they stopped a car for a traffic violation on Interstate 40 in Haywood County on Sunday.

Agents found the converters were being taken from Texas to New York for resale. A ledger book found by agents showed the value of the load in New York was about $30,000. Catalytic converters help reduce the amount of pollutants emitted by a car.

