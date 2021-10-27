Advertisement

Tennessee lawmakers to hold special session focused on COVID

The special session kickoff also marks the third time lawmakers call themselves into action in Tennessee history without the governor.
Tennessee State Capitol
Tennessee State Capitol(Action News 5)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s General Assembly on Wednesday will once again meet for a special legislative session this year, with the latest round dedicated to addressing COVID-19 measures after Republican Gov. Bill Lee declined to do so.

The special session kickoff also marks the third time lawmakers call themselves into action in Tennessee history without the governor.

President Joe Biden’s administration will likely be the main target, though his workplace vaccine order trumps state authority. School board members could be required to declare a party affiliation and mask mandates in schools could be banned.

Furthermore, GOP legislative leaders have indicated they could even try to circumvent elected district attorneys if they publicly decline to enforce certain policies, including the governor’s school mask opt-out order.

Lee has repeatedly resisted requests to hold a special session focused solely on COVID-19 even as GOP lawmakers have become steadily disgruntled at local mandates that have been implemented sporadically around the state.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler
“I will not comply with this unconstitutional order” Knox Co. Sheriff writes to President Biden
Connie E. Holt, General Sessions Court Clerk
Sevier Co. Clerk found dead in home, new official to take her place
Tara Bowman, and Shawn Martin
Two charged after seven cats rescued from a stolen U-Haul truck
Connie E. Holt, General Sessions Court Clerk
“She was a great friend” coworkers remember Sevier Co. Court Clerk Connie Holt
CDC reports 13% of COVID hospitalizations are vaccinated
Tennessee doctor says COVID-19 vaccines effectiveness has been “waning” over time

Latest News

Tennessee agents find 40 stolen catalytic converters in car
Nice day for fall activities
Colder morning but nice day ahead, before rounds of rain
Your Forecast: Chilly but sunny, with rounds of rain on the way
Your Forecast: Chilly but sunny, with rounds of rain on the way
Connie Holt found dead on Sunday in Sevier County
Vigil for Sevier County Clerk takes place outside of courthouse