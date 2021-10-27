Advertisement

Vigil for Sevier County Clerk takes place outside of courthouse

Sevier County Clerk Connie Holt was found dead on Sunday in Sevier County.
By Sam Luther
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Outside the very place Connie Holt worked for 19 years, a community gathered to celebrate her life. With about 100 people gathered on the courthouse lawn, a few people shared stories.

“Anytime I saw her she had a smile and had a good word to say to you,” one person said.

“My mother. I say that in the present tense because although she’s not standing here by our side tonight, she will always be with us in heart and in spirit,” Holt’s son Adam said.

As for the causes surrounding the death of Holt and her boyfriend Eric Neal Peters, police have not released what happened.

Local politician Jonah Smelcer said, “A lot of talk but you don’t know if there’s any truth to it so that’s where that’s at”.

The TBI is handling this investigation, if you have any more information reach out to them.

