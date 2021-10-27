Vols quarterback Harrison Bailey announces he has entered transfer portal

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sophomore quarterback Harrison Bailey announced he will be entering the transfer portal, according to a tweet from his account.

” Thank you for allowing me to pursue my academic and athletic career here at this prestigious university,” Bailey tweeted. “I would like to thank everyone that has helped me develop into the person I am today. On and off the field. To my brothers: I love you guys. We made a lifetime of memories over the last few years. Thank you for always supporting me through thick and thin. It’s with a heavy heart, I would like to announce that I will be entering my name in the transfer portal and exploring other opportunities”.

In 2020, Bailey jockeyed for playing time with Jarrett Guarantano, and appeared in six games.

He threw for four touchdowns, threw two interceptions, and completed 70 percent of his passes last year. This season, he has been the third string option behind Hendon Hooker and Joe Milton.

Bailey came from Marietta High School in Georgia, as a four star recruit.

