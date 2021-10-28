Ask an Astronaut event coming to WonderWorks Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Have you ever wanted to know what’s like to be in space? You can ask those very questions to an astronaut at WonderWorks in Pigeon Forge Saturday.

Saturdays in October WonderWorks has astronauts available to answer anything you’re curious about. Don Thomas is a former NASA astronaut and flew several missions to space.

He’s available at WonderWorks in Pigeon Forge on Saturday. He believes more people should experience flight in space because that would show more people how fragile our planet is.

“The more people that see what I saw with my own eyes the better chance we’re going to have to protect our planet in the future. We’ve had about 600 people travel to space. And if you interviewed anyone of those 600 they would sit here and tell you the same thing about how fragile our planet is,” said Thomas.

Science Saturday is at WonderWorks in pigeon forge. The questions Thomas answers will be posted on the WonderWorks YouTube page if you can’t make it out.

