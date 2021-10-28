Advertisement

Beatles & Broadway inspire free concerts

Oak Ridge Philharmonia performing again for public.
Oak Ridge Philharmonia is in concert for the first time in person since the start of the...
Oak Ridge Philharmonia is in concert for the first time in person since the start of the pandemic.(WVLT)
By Anne Brock
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - “Beatles & Broadway” is inspiring free orchestral concerts this fall by the Oak Ridge Philharmonia. The ensemble is performing for the public, in person, for the first time in more than a year and a half, since the start of the pandemic.

The concerts will include a combination of Beatles classics plus Broadway stage tunes.

The Philharmonia concerts are set for 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, at Cokesbury United Methodist Church in West Knoxville, then for the same time the next Sunday, Nov. 7, at First Baptist Church in Oak Ridge.

“Coming out of the pandemic has not been necessarily easy,” said Artistic Director and Conductor, Marcelo Urias. “We had a few only at the beginning. Then as more people get vaccinated, got more encouraged. So we have more people join in. And we welcome everybody who’d like to join the orchestra.”

Urias said the group is still about half of its pre-pandemic size of about 40 musicians.

Learn more about the concerts on their Facebook page.

