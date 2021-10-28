Advertisement

Cocke County Sheriff addresses photo of him in a White Pine Police Department uniform

A photo circulating around Facebook, shows Cocke County Sheriff Armando Fontes in White Pine, wearing a White Pine police department uniform, near a White Pine cruiser.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A photo circulating around Facebook shows Cocke County Sheriff, Armando Fontes, in White Pine, wearing a White Pine police department uniform, near a White Pine cruiser.

“That is me. I’m directing traffic for about 45 minutes because they had an issue with a railroad light,” Fontes confirmed to WVLT News.

He said he was asked to pick up extra shifts when officers at the White Pine Police Department could not work.

“I’m repaying a favor to a department that is struggling with COVID. When they first called me I was like, I don’t know if I should go over there on a day shift because of the nonsense and what happened,” said Fontes.

The sheriff also said he’d much prefer a Friday night or weekend when he does work for the other department.

According to the timesheets he provided to WVLT News, he averages about 15 hours a month at the White Pine Police Department.

“I’ve always worked more than one job, I work there because I love serving in another capacity other than sheriffs, and I work part-time mowing the lawn of elderly people who can’t take care of it themselves and I do it for free,” said Fontes.

Fontes said he wanted to work for White Pine Police department so he could help out another agency but not for extra money or a promised position.

He said after finishing out his third and final term in ten months, he doesn’t plan on running again.

