Advertisement

Country music singer Styles Haury visits Knoxville

The singer has a new album coming soon.
By Casey Wheeless
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Styles Haury played for an intimate crowd at the Open Chord in West Knoxville on Wednesday. The concert was put on by WIVK and hosted by morning show hosts Tony and Kris.

Haury lives in Nashville and is excited to release his first full-length album. ”For the first time I got to record a full-length album and there’s no song on there that I wouldn’t love to sing for the next 30, 40, 50 years however long.”

Some of the songs on the album are co-written with songwriter, Rachel Thibodeau, who has had songs recorded by Martina McBride, Luke Bryan, Billy Currington and Marie Osmond.

Haury has opened for big acts like Dwight Yoakam, Jake Owen, Brett Eldredge, Chris Janson, Uncle Kracker, and Tyler Far.

He said his inspiration comes from growing up in Ohio and North Carolina “There was a country band that rehearsed at my dad’s shop when I was just a kid. They would be out there practicing and my dad would be working on things. He had a mechanical contracting company. This band would practice and I would go out there and watch them and then we started a band in 4th grade and that kind of started to cross over. We went from ACDC to Alan Jackson,” he said the country influence came when they moved to North Carolina and he learned how to play Bluegrass music.

Haury and his wife just welcomed a baby girl, River. He said the album will be out soon.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials respond to wreck
Emergency services respond to serious North Knox County crash
One man is in critical condition following a shooting on N. Broadway Tuesday afternoon.
Police update shooting victim’s condition as witness describes scene
This photo was taken in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park.
Hiker captures photos of graffiti and hypodermic needles in GSMNP
Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School Superintendent gives statement to WYMT about viral pictures from homecoming event
18-year-old Junior Santiago was identified as the victim in a shooting on Monday night on...
18-year-old identified as victim in Monday night shooting, suspect in custody

Latest News

James Cooper and Keyshawn Flack
One at large following car chase out of Knoxville
The popular convenience store Buc-ee’s is set to come to South Mississippi, which would make it...
Inside the world’s largest convenience store coming to East Tennessee
Court denies appeal to remove Knox County Schools masking order
Rounds of rain moving through
Rounds of rain kick off today