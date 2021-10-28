Country music singer Styles Haury visits Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Styles Haury played for an intimate crowd at the Open Chord in West Knoxville on Wednesday. The concert was put on by WIVK and hosted by morning show hosts Tony and Kris.

Haury lives in Nashville and is excited to release his first full-length album. ”For the first time I got to record a full-length album and there’s no song on there that I wouldn’t love to sing for the next 30, 40, 50 years however long.”

Some of the songs on the album are co-written with songwriter, Rachel Thibodeau, who has had songs recorded by Martina McBride, Luke Bryan, Billy Currington and Marie Osmond.

Haury has opened for big acts like Dwight Yoakam, Jake Owen, Brett Eldredge, Chris Janson, Uncle Kracker, and Tyler Far.

He said his inspiration comes from growing up in Ohio and North Carolina “There was a country band that rehearsed at my dad’s shop when I was just a kid. They would be out there practicing and my dad would be working on things. He had a mechanical contracting company. This band would practice and I would go out there and watch them and then we started a band in 4th grade and that kind of started to cross over. We went from ACDC to Alan Jackson,” he said the country influence came when they moved to North Carolina and he learned how to play Bluegrass music.

Haury and his wife just welcomed a baby girl, River. He said the album will be out soon.

