Dolly inspired shopping opens in Sevierville

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee loves Dolly Parton, especially her neighbors in Sevier County. Now in downtown Sevierville you can shop for all things Dolly.

A brand new store has opened up that’s all centered around the country queen. Rightfully named, “Jolene’s on Bruce Street” with butterflies, coffee mugs and even some local art can be found inside.

The owner’s been a Dolly fan since she was two years old so this dream came right out of some Dolly inspiration.

“Anything that we can find that is dolly, we do have a lot of local things, we try to stay as local as possible. But yeah you can find magnets, buttons, stickers, clothes,” said Christina Bernardi, manager, Jolene’s on Bruce. “Our owner has been a Dolly fan since she was 2 years old. It was just an inspiration, we’re trying to build up downtown. Boutique area came open, she signed up for it and here we are.”

Jolene’s on Bruce Street is not hard to miss as it’s near the Dolly statue.

A big grand opening celebration is planned for November 4th.

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.