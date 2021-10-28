East Tennessee medical lab identifies dozens of false positive COVID results

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - COVID-19 test results from the Summit Medical Group Lab saw a spike in false positives on Friday due to an equipment malfunction, according to a spokesperson.

The molecular COVID-19 testing equipment responsible for providing test results stopped working for a short time Friday evening but was operational again shortly after.

According to a spokesperson, the next batch of test results following the outage revealed a spike in the number of positive COVID-19 cases which alerted the lab manager.

“The samples were reprocessed once the machine was operational,” the Summit Medical Group said. “A total of 43 incorrect results were identified as false positives and corrected.”

The patients who were affected were contacted and made aware of the correct result, the statement said.

If you were contacted and informed of a corrected test result and want to speak to your provider, the spokesperson said to call the designated office or Summit’s Patient Relations Department at 865-584-4747.

