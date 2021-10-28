Advertisement

Following personal battle, Sen. Klobuchar promotes preventative cancer screening legislation

Mammogram machine
Mammogram machine(CNN)
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Following the news of her cancer diagnosis, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) says she began working on legislation to improve awareness and access to preventative cancer care.

“One of the things I learned from this whole thing, is that there are so many people that have put off their preventative screenings,” she said. “I did.”

Klobuchar was diagnosed with Stage 1A breast cancer in the spring. She has since been declared cancer-free.

According to Klobuchar, studies have found that more than one in three adults reported delaying or forgoing health care because of coronavirus-related concerns. Other statistics show that the odds that a woman received a breast cancer screening were 20 percent lower in 2020 compared to 2019.

As breast cancer awareness month comes to an end, Klobuchar introduced the Preventative Care Awareness Act in the U.S Senate.

“We put together this bill focused on early screenings and making sure people understand this is available to you,” said Klobuchar.

The bill would promote physicals, mammograms, and other routine examinations by decreasing health disparities through grants, establishing a task force, and directing the administration to implement a public health education campaign.

U.S. Senators Susan Collins (R-Maine), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), John Thune (R-S.D.) and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) are also named on the bill.

“Receiving regular health screenings from your doctor could save your life,” said Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) in a press release. “My family has seen the importance of preventive health care firsthand as my wife, Jean, has been battling cancer since 2019. Unfortunately, thousands of American families share my family’s story and witness how a scheduled check-up can turn into lifesaving early detection of a horrific disease.”

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials respond to wreck
Emergency services respond to serious North Knox County crash
One man is in critical condition following a shooting on N. Broadway Tuesday afternoon.
Police update shooting victim’s condition as witness describes scene
Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School’s homecoming event goes viral after ‘man pageant’ pictures posted online
This photo was taken in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park.
Hiker captures photos of graffiti and hypodermic needles in GSMNP
The popular convenience store Buc-ee’s is set to come to South Mississippi, which would make it...
Inside the world’s largest convenience store coming to East Tennessee

Latest News

FILE - In this June 18, 2015 file photo, Charleston, S.C., shooting suspect Dylann Storm Roof...
Government: Dylann Roof’s death sentence should stand
FILE - In this June 28, 2020, file photo, Texas State Attorney General Ken Paxton waits on the...
AP Exclusive: State bar investigating Texas attorney general
FILE - In this Monday, May 17, 2021, file photo, a group of migrants, mainly from Honduras and...
Attorney: US makes concessions to ease asylum restrictions
FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2020 file photo, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell listens during a...
Powell’s high-stakes bet: More jobs but only mild inflation
Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) previews joint session speech
Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) previews joint session speech