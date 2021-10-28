Keeping a Promise| How a dozen leaders plan to rebuild Black Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A dozen members from the African-American Equity Restoration Task Force met on Wednesday evening at the Beck Cultural Exchange Center to continue its mission of moving communities forward.

The task force was formed after Vice Mayor Gwen Mckenzie’s proposal to allocate $100 million over the next seven years to be invested in the Black community was approved by the city council in December 2020. The city formally apologized for the loss the community endured during the Urban Renewal Projects in the 1950′s.

During the meeting, members discussed the money would perhaps come from various grants, including some funds from certain city departments such as the community development department.

The task force is still in its early stages of meeting, but members have already identified what they personally would like to tackle during their three year service. Infrastructure, heating and utility disparities were among topics discussed Wednesday night.

Task force member Dr. Enkeshi El-Amin told WVLT News that she expects to see real change come from the meetings and identified how she actionized the word equity.

“Words like equity are words that get thrown around a lot. Sometimes, I avoid them because they ... become placers for other things. I like to think about what we are seeking, (which) is freedom; it’s safety; it’s the reclaiming of our humanity,” El-Amin said.

Meetings are public and will be held once every month.

