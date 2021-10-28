Officials investigating possible Cocke County inmate overdose death

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials are investigating a possible overdose death of a female Cocke County inmate.

WVLT News spoke to Armando Fontes, the Cocke County Sheriff, about the death. Sheriff Fontes said he is committed to finding out how drugs are getting into the jail and said officials are interviewing all jail inmates and employees to figure out what happened.

Fontes also provided a full statement, saying that law enforcement is a call, profession and massive responsibility. In the statement, Sheriff Fontes highlighted the importance of keeping inmates safe and focused on steps he and his employees have taken to improve healthcare for inmates.

“Under my watch as sheriff my staff and I have worked very hard to provide contracted medical care, a safe environment,” the statement said.

Fontes also spoke on the steps he and his staff have taken to improve the lives of inmates, such as providing mental health resources.

“We have worked with the educational system to provide GED’s to inmates... we have worked with religious organizations to provide drug and alcohol counseling to our inmates,” he said in the statement.

The sheriff also said that he plans to hold any employees that have breeched his trust and the public’s trust accountable.

