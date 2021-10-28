Advertisement

Officials investigating possible Cocke County inmate overdose death

A woman’s death is being investigated at the Cocke County Jail.
Cocke County Jail
Cocke County Jail(WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials are investigating a possible overdose death of a female Cocke County inmate.

WVLT News spoke to Armando Fontes, the Cocke County Sheriff, about the death. Sheriff Fontes said he is committed to finding out how drugs are getting into the jail and said officials are interviewing all jail inmates and employees to figure out what happened.

Fontes also provided a full statement, saying that law enforcement is a call, profession and massive responsibility. In the statement, Sheriff Fontes highlighted the importance of keeping inmates safe and focused on steps he and his employees have taken to improve healthcare for inmates.

“Under my watch as sheriff my staff and I have worked very hard to provide contracted medical care, a safe environment,” the statement said.

Fontes also spoke on the steps he and his staff have taken to improve the lives of inmates, such as providing mental health resources.

“We have worked with the educational system to provide GED’s to inmates... we have worked with religious organizations to provide drug and alcohol counseling to our inmates,” he said in the statement.

The sheriff also said that he plans to hold any employees that have breeched his trust and the public’s trust accountable.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials respond to wreck
Emergency services respond to serious North Knox County crash
One man is in critical condition following a shooting on N. Broadway Tuesday afternoon.
Police update shooting victim’s condition as witness describes scene
This photo was taken in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park.
Hiker captures photos of graffiti and hypodermic needles in GSMNP
Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School Superintendent gives statement to WYMT about viral pictures from homecoming event
18-year-old Junior Santiago was identified as the victim in a shooting on Monday night on...
18-year-old identified as victim in Monday night shooting, suspect in custody

Latest News

Mitchell Edward Mingie
Polk County man charged in neighbor’s murder
Styles Haury
Country music singer Styles Haury visits Knoxville
James Cooper and Keyshawn Flack
One at large following car chase out of Knoxville
The popular convenience store Buc-ee’s is set to come to South Mississippi, which would make it...
Inside the world’s largest convenience store coming to East Tennessee