Advertisement

One at large following car chase out of Knoxville

Officials recovered weapons and drugs from the suspects, a report said.
James Cooper and Keyshawn Flack
James Cooper and Keyshawn Flack(ACSO)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three are in custody and one is still at large following a car chase between suspects and Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials Wednesday afternoon, a release from the ACSO said.

Just before 3 p.m., ACSO officials received a report of a stolen car out of Knoxville heading north on Clinton Highway. A deputy located the car, a Jeep Cherokee, just before it turned onto Blockhouse Valley Road, the release said.

The car reportedly sped up before crashing into a guardrail on Blockhouse Valley Road near Old Emory Road, and four male suspects ran from the crash. Officials were able to detain two adults, James Cooper, 18, and Keyshawn Flack, 21, and one juvenile, but the fourth suspect got away.

Officials also recovered a stolen handgun, marijuana and other firearms from the suspects.

Officials are actively searching for the fourth suspect, the report said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials respond to wreck
Emergency services respond to serious North Knox County crash
One man is in critical condition following a shooting on N. Broadway Tuesday afternoon.
Police update shooting victim’s condition as witness describes scene
This photo was taken in the Great Smoky Mountain National Park.
Hiker captures photos of graffiti and hypodermic needles in GSMNP
Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School Superintendent gives statement to WYMT about viral pictures from homecoming event
18-year-old Junior Santiago was identified as the victim in a shooting on Monday night on...
18-year-old identified as victim in Monday night shooting, suspect in custody

Latest News

The popular convenience store Buc-ee’s is set to come to South Mississippi, which would make it...
Inside the world’s largest convenience store coming to East Tennessee
Court denies appeal to remove Knox County Schools masking order
Rounds of rain moving through
Rounds of rain kick off today
Five horses test positive for West Nile virus in east Tennessee. (Source: Tennessee Department...
Tennessee warning horse owners of West Nile danger