One at large following car chase out of Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three are in custody and one is still at large following a car chase between suspects and Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials Wednesday afternoon, a release from the ACSO said.

Just before 3 p.m., ACSO officials received a report of a stolen car out of Knoxville heading north on Clinton Highway. A deputy located the car, a Jeep Cherokee, just before it turned onto Blockhouse Valley Road, the release said.

The car reportedly sped up before crashing into a guardrail on Blockhouse Valley Road near Old Emory Road, and four male suspects ran from the crash. Officials were able to detain two adults, James Cooper, 18, and Keyshawn Flack, 21, and one juvenile, but the fourth suspect got away.

Officials also recovered a stolen handgun, marijuana and other firearms from the suspects.

Officials are actively searching for the fourth suspect, the report said.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.