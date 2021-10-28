Advertisement

One in serious condition, no one in custody after Lonsdale shooting, KPD says

At this time, investigators said there are no suspects in custody.
Police lights
Police lights
By Paige Hill
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after one man was shot in the parking lot of the Lonsdale Market & Deli Thursday, according to officials.

KPD officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Heiksell Avenue to investigate a reported shooting around 3:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, a man who had been shot was found near the roadway at Heiskell Avenue and Rudy Street. He was then transported to UT Medical Center in serious condition, officials said.

The Violent Crimes Unit investigators and Crime Lab personnel are continuing to process the scene.

The investigation is continuing and ongoing.

