Pigeon Forge heads to Gatlinburg for Rivalry Thursday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - When the Pigeon Forge Tigers travel to Gatlinburg to face the GP Highlanders, it will mean more than just bragging rights in a hotly contested Rivalry Game.

“This game is for a home playoff game, which is huge for both of us,” GP Head Coach Brad Waggoner said. “In 3A, it kind of is what it is that you want to stay away from Alcoa as long as possible. Winning this game would allow us to do that at least until the 3rd round of the playoffs.”

Pigeon Forge head coach Scott Meadows said that there is little doubt about the importance of this game.

“This is just one of those Rivalry matchups that we are going to hear about for an entire year,” Meadows said. “It’s essentially one team above the tunnel and one team below the tunnel playing for a year’s worth of bragging rights. Yes, it’s important for playoff positioning... but, it just means a lot to our communities.”

