Polk County man charged in neighbor’s murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Polk County man is in custody following an investigation into the murder of his neighbor, officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a report.

Mitchell Mingie was identified as a suspect in an investigation by the TBI and Polk County Sheriff’s Office after the remains of a man were found on Fingerboard Road, the report said.

Authorities said that Mingie was responsible for the murder and improper disposal of the corpse. He was charged with second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse and taken to the Polk County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.