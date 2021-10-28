Advertisement

Polk County man charged in neighbor’s murder

Mitchell Edward Mingie
Mitchell Edward Mingie(TBI)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Polk County man is in custody following an investigation into the murder of his neighbor, officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a report.

Mitchell Mingie was identified as a suspect in an investigation by the TBI and Polk County Sheriff’s Office after the remains of a man were found on Fingerboard Road, the report said.

Authorities said that Mingie was responsible for the murder and improper disposal of the corpse. He was charged with second-degree murder and abuse of a corpse and taken to the Polk County Jail.

