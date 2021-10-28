Rounds of rain kick off today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A batch of rain moves in to start the day, and then the cold front moves in more rain and gusty winds. This system will continue to church cool showers through our area for a couple of days.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We are starting out with showers Thursday. We have some warm air lifting in ahead of that cold front, so Knoxville dropped to 45 overnight, and we’re all warming to the mid to upper 40s to start the day.

Thursday warms to a midday to early afternoon high around 65 degrees, just ahead of the cold front. Rain coverage increases again midday to the afternoon, and then that brings the temperatures back to the mid to upper 50s this afternoon. We peak at an 80% coverage through the afternoon hours. Winds in the mountains are ramped up to 20 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, so a High Wind Warning is in effect until 8 PM. Gusts around 20 mph are possible in the Valley, and 30 to 40 mph for the rest of our area.

Tonight comes with more scattered rain at times, and a low of only 50 degrees by the morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Then more rounds of rain spin through at times Friday and Saturday too. The coverage does taper off late Saturday, but Friday and Saturday are really barely warming to the mid-50s. Most of the rain is light to moderate Friday and Saturday, with gusts around 20 mph at times. Most of our area collects a total of 1 inch of rain by the end of Saturday, with isolated higher amounts.

Halloween Sunday is drying out, with a mostly cloudy day becoming partly cloudy, with a stray shower leftover. We’ll top out in the low 60s, but the evening will be in the 50s for trick-or-treaters.

Next week starts out mild, but we’re looking at another cold front late week. This looks to knock temperatures back again, and could bring some spotty snow to the Smokies just beyond our 8-day forecast.

